Obituary: Celebration of Life Harry Eugene Stutsman
– July 8, 2023
A celebration of life will be held July 8th, 2023 from 10:30 am to 2 pm at the Riverbend Park located in Palisade, CO at 451 Pendleton Street. We will be gathering to share favorite memories, stories, to laugh, to cry and remember a wonderful person who is greatly missed. Please bring a camp chair. There will be lunch and fishing his favorite activity.
