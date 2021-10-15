Obituary: Charlene Springsteel
– September 30, 2021
Charlene Anne Springsteel (Wilson) was called home to her Savior on September 30, 2021. She was born on August 4, 1939 in Pontiac, Michigan. Most of her childhood was in Grand Junction Colorado. After marrying William James Springsteel she moved to Carbondale Colorado where she raised her three children. Later, she moved back to Grand Junction where she lived until her death.
She devoted her life to raising her children and living for Christ. She enjoyed horseback riding, skiing, singing campfire songs that she learned in girl scouts and Christian songs and hymns. She was beloved by her church family and very active in the First Church of the Nazarene in Grand Junction.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Glen Preston Wilson and Dorthea Helen Wilson, a nephew Andrew Bradburn Dunn, and a great granddaughter, Lilith Marie King.
She is survived by her sister, Glenda Sue Dunn (David), her brother Brian Dean Wilson (Jan).
Her children John Paul Springsteel (Kathy), Shannon Nelson (Frank) and Brian Mark Springsteel (Rachel) also survive as well as nephew Cory Glen Wilson(Heather), nephew Christopher Dean Wilson(Samantha), niece Robin Marie Dunn(Stephanie) and Frankie Jo McClaskey(Lindsay). Her grandchildren, Jacob Lee Daniel Barker( Melinda), Candace Plopper (Nathan), Erica Anne Barker, and Frank Michael Nelson (Morgan), Zachary John Springsteel(Rebekah), Cooper James Springsteel and her great grandchildren Alexis Kay Armstrong, Hunter Eugene Armstrong, Ryden Lee James Barker, Jaxon Ray Barker, Tyson Michael Plopper, Cason James Plopper, Brynleigh Grace Nelson, Zane Michael Nelson and a great, great grandchild, Maezlyn Kay Hudson also survive.
Charlene will be greatly missed by all whose lives she touched.
A memorial service will be planned for a future date. Condolences may be made in the form of donations to The Grand Junction First Church of the Nazarene 2802 Patterson Road, Grand Junction Colorado or The American Cancer Society.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User