Obituary: Charlene Vera Parker (Murray)
August 7, 1949 – May 29, 2023
Charlene Vera Parker (Murray), 73, of Rifle Co, passed away peacefully at her home May 29, 2023. Born August 7th, 1949, to Chris Murray and Hilda Simmons.
Charlie as she was known by friends and family, and Granny by her 3 grandchildren whom she loved dearly. She was also and amazing great granny to her 3 great grandchildren and had just learned of her 4th due in January 2024. Charlie was a loving Mom, grandma, sister, aunt, and friend, if she wasn’t enjoying a good cup of coffee with friends or family, she was doing what she loved, creating a craft, sewing a blanket, or baking, of course that is if there was not a NASCAR race on.
A celebration of life will be held at the Silt Veterans Park 500 Home Ave. Friday, June the 9th 2023 at 11:30am. There will be a potluck to follow. The family request no flowers but to bring your favorite side dish or dessert and a memory to share.
