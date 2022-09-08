Obituary: Charles Avila
November 29, 1956 – September 11, 2011
Never Forgotten
You’ll never be Forgotten
That simply cannot be
As long as I am living
I’ll carry you with me
Safely tucked within my heart
Your light will always shine
A glowing ember never stilled
Throughout the end of time
No matter what the future brings
Our what may lie ahead
I know that you will walk with me
Along the path I tread
So far my angel, be at peace
And let your soul fly free
Becca
