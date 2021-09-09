 Obituary: Charles Avila | PostIndependent.com
Obituary: Charles Avila

In Memoriam

Charles Avila

November 29, 1956 – September 11, 2011

Gone Fishing

I’ve finished life chores assigned to me

So put me on a boat headed out to sea

Please send along my fishing pole

For I’ve been invited to the fishing hole

Where every day is a day to fish

To fill your heart with every wish

We will miss each other for awhile,

But you will come and bring your smile

That won’t be long you will see

Till we’re together you and me

To all of those that think of me

Be happy as I go out to sea

If others wonder why I’m missing

Just tell em I’ve gone Fishing

