Obituary: Charles Avila
Charles Avila
November 29, 1956 – September 11, 2011
Gone Fishing
I’ve finished life chores assigned to me
So put me on a boat headed out to sea
Please send along my fishing pole
For I’ve been invited to the fishing hole
Where every day is a day to fish
To fill your heart with every wish
We will miss each other for awhile,
But you will come and bring your smile
That won’t be long you will see
Till we’re together you and me
To all of those that think of me
Be happy as I go out to sea
If others wonder why I’m missing
Just tell em I’ve gone Fishing
