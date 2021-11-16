Obituary: Charles “Charlie” Jaeger

– November 14, 2021

Charles “Charlie” Jaeger passed away on November 14th, 2021 with loved ones by his side at the age of 92. Charlie was born in a farmhouse West of Geddes, South Dakota in the Summer of 1929 to Frank and Frances Meis Jaeger. He was the seventh child of nine children for Frank and Frances and spent his childhood to young adult life on the family farm in Geddes.

In 1951 he joined the United States Airforce and served for 4 years at Ellsworth Airforce base in Rapid City, South Dakota. He retired from the Airforce in 1955.

In May 1952 he married Darleen Varuska in Geddes South Dakota. Together they had 5 children (Michelle, Jeffery, Denise, Cynthia, and Leslie).

In 1965 Charlie and his family moved to the Roaring Fork valley to work on the Arkansas-Frypan river project. Charlie built a career in construction and continued to work in the industry until he retired at the age of 85.

Charlie had a passion for gardening spending most of his free time in the garden or yard tending to his vegetables and flowers.

Preceded by his parents Frank and Frances, children Michelle and Jeffery, and six siblings. He is survived by his wife Darleen, children Denise Rupinski (John), Cynthia Donohoue (Timothy), and Leslie Strong (George), and grandchildren Chris Rupinski, Jordan and Nick Donohoue, and Austin, Ashley, and Tanner Strong.

Funeral service will be held this Friday November 19th, 2021 at 10 am, at St. Vincent Catholic Church in Basalt, Colorado.