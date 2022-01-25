Obituary: CHARLES (CHUCK) HENRY BOTTINEAU

CHARLES (CHUCK) HENRY BOTTINEAU

Provided Photo

June 19, 1934 – January 17, 2022

Chuck passed away at 6:02 a.m. at Mesa Manor in Grand Junction after a short illness. He was 87 years old. He is survived by his wife, Mary Lavelle (Babe) of 63 years; two daughters: Peggy (Randy) Thornton; Debra Reiger; and one son, Charles Jeffrey (Jeff) (Dallas), all of the Grand Junction area, five grandchildren: Melinda, Matt, Chris, Dakota, and Austin; 12 great grandchildren, and many others that he claimed as his and his wife’s (you know who you are, Fawn!) He is also survived by a sister, Agnes, and a brother, Stan.

Chuck was born in Pine River, Minnesota to Frances Alfred and Ida May (Olds) Bottineau, one of ten children. He moved to Colorado and worked for Lee Johnson Construction building the new mill west of Rifle where he met and married the love of his life. After he and Babe were married, they moved to Carbondale where he worked for Hinkle Trucking. The family then moved to Leadville where he worked at Climax for 30 years. He retired in 1987 and moved to the Grand Junction area. In 1999, Chuck and Babe moved to Rifle to care for her father, Howard Husted. While in Rifle he worked for NAPA then in 2006, he and Babe moved to Parachute.

Chuck enjoyed fishing and hunting, but mostly four wheeling with his sister-in-law, Cheryl.

While in Leadville he was active in the Pack Burro Association and all the races over the mountain. He was a lifetime Elks Club member, enjoying membership in Leadville and Rifle. He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers and four sisters.

A Celebration of Life will be held on January 29th at 1:00 pm at the Valley Senior Center in Parachute. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to the Valley Senior Center, PO Box 932, Parachute, CO 81635.