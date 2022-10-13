Obituary: Charles “David” Dominguez
August 8, 1928 – October 11, 2022
Charles “David” Dominguez
August 8, 1928 – October 11, 2022
Charles “David” Dominguez was born in Delcarbon, Colorado to Pedro and Consuelo Dominguez. He married Amelia “Mollie” Jauregui in April 1954 and spent almost 70 years in love.
David was a long time resident of Glenwood Springs. He and Mollie moved to Glenwood Springs in 1956 after he served in the army and the Korean War. He got a job in the coal mines in the area where they raised their family. He retired from Mid Continent in 1990.
Besides being with his family, he loved being in the hot springs pool and spending time hunting, fishing, rafting and being outdoors. He was always looking for the next adventure.
David is survived by his wife, Mollie and his 5 children, Mary (Ken) Olson, David (Pam) Dominguez, Mike (Debra) Dominguez, Christine (Mike) Bodrogi and Margaret (Krista) Dominguez, 7 grandchildren, Aurora (Ian)Cameron, Jacob Olson, Melissa Dominguez, Matthew (Tamara) Dominguez, Jenilyn (Fred) Bartolo, Morgan (Curtis) Valdez and Adam Bodrogi, and 6 greatgrandchildren with 2 on the way.
An open house will be held at Farnum-Holt Funeral Home in Glenwood Springs on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 from 2pm to 5 pm.
