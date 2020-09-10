Obituary: Charles Dean Avila | PostIndependent.com
Obituary: Charles Dean Avila

In Memoriam

Charles Dean Avila

November 29, 1956 – September 11, 2011

You Are Missed So Very Much

I often sit and think about

The years that have passed by

And of the happiness and joy

That was shared by you and I

I think of all the laughter,

The smiles and all the fun

And, before I even know it,

My tears have once again begun

For, although it brings me comfort

To walk down memory lane

It reminds me how, without you,

Life has never been the same

Love, Becca

