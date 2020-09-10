Obituary: Charles Dean Avila
Charles Dean Avila
November 29, 1956 – September 11, 2011
You Are Missed So Very Much
I often sit and think about
The years that have passed by
And of the happiness and joy
That was shared by you and I
I think of all the laughter,
The smiles and all the fun
And, before I even know it,
My tears have once again begun
For, although it brings me comfort
To walk down memory lane
It reminds me how, without you,
Life has never been the same
Love, Becca
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User