Obituary: Charles Franklin Todd

Charles Franklin Todd

March 15, 1956 – October 26, 2021

Charles Franklin Todd was born on March 15 1956 to Eugene and Regis Todd in Sacramento, California. Chuck was raised by his Aunt Gracie and Uncle Casey after his grandmother passed. They considered him their child and cousins, Denny, Judy, and Karen considered him a brother. At the age of 17 he entered the Marine Corps and had the best time traveling Europe Asia, and being a rigger. After he separated from the Marines he returned to Rifle where he met his wife Vicki. He lovingly added her and her two children two his heart and gave them his. He worked as a mechanic at multiple places until he came ill with Parkinson’s disease and Lewy Body Disorder which took over his body and mind very quickly. He loved a good joke and always loved to laugh and used that humor throughout his illness to make it more bearable. When he had the chance he enjoyed woodworking and remodeling our homes.

Charles is survived by his wife Vicki, children Kristine Llacuan and Steven (Kimberly) Llacuna, grandchildren Caton, Miles, Todd, and Jayse Llacuna, Conner and Aaron Enlow, and Breanna Horton

He is predeceased in death by his parents Eugene and Regis Todd, Aunt Gracie and Daughter Teresa

Graveside services will be held on Saturday November 6, 2021 at Rose Hill Cemetery in Rifle, Colorado at 1:00 PM, A Celebration of Life will be held at the Elks Lodge in Rifle also on Saturday from 3:00 to 7:00 PM