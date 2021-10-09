Obituary: Charles Frederick Brenner

Charles Frederick Brenner

Provided Photo

September 22, 1943 – September 24, 2021

Brenner, Charles “Chuck” F. went home to Jesus on September 24, 2021. He was born in Chicago, Illinois on September 22, 1943 to William and Evelyn (Schroeder) Brenner.

At the age of 10 his parents decided the country would be a better place to raise their youngest, so they moved to Koontz Lake, Indiana. There he built a sailboat, caught turtles, and learned to duck hunt. On a family visit to Colorado to see his older brother, an architect, Chuck decided he also wanted to pursue that career path.

He was a graduate of Montana State University in Bozeman. During his college years he took time to volunteer with the Peace Corps and served in Gabon. When he graduated, he served in VISTA in Salt Lake City, Utah where he met his future wife, Sharon. They were married March 22, 1975 at First Methodist Church. Chuck thought it was convenient that the wedding date was exactly six months from his birthday. He liked to golf, fish, do yard and garden work, pen and ink sketches, and home improvement projects. He enjoyed designing the annual Christmas Card that was sent to friends and family.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife of forty-six years, Sharon; brothers, William “Bill” of Ft. Collins, Colorado, and Don of Las Cruces, New Mexico; nieces, Tamara, Erica, and Marcia; great-nephews and great-nieces.

Memorial Service, 11:00AM, Saturday, October 9, 2021, with a visitation one hour prior at Vista Grande Baptist Church, 5680 Stetson Hills Boulevard, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80917.