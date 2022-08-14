Obituary: Charles Sprick

Charles Sprick

Provided Photo

– August 3, 2022

Charles Bernard Sprick passed away peacefully and joined his heavenly Father in early August. He is also reunited with his wife, Mary, of 60+ years and his first wife Dorothy, of nine years. He blessed his family with over 90 years of love and support and will be missed beyond words. He was dedicated to his family.

Charlie was born in Little Rock, Arkansas, to Joseph and Delma Sprick in 1928. He had one brother, Bill. He attended a Catholic high school and enlisted in the Navy right out of high school. After his service, he attained his certificate as a dental technician.

In 1948, Charlie married his high school sweetheart, Dorothy Alice Mabrey, who gave birth to four children, Nancy, Bernard, who died at birth, Dan, and Joe before succumbing to cancer in 1957. Not long after Dorothy’s death, Charlie met Mary Louise Paladino, who would become his second wife, and would give birth to three children, Mary Ann, Kathy, and Tony. In 1959, Charlie and Mary moved to Glenwood Springs to raise their children in Colorado and establish his dental technician business.

Once his business was established and his children raised, Charlie began his instruction in becoming a Deacon in the Catholic Church. Being a man of God was a very important aspect of his life and he took his study seriously. In 1986, Charlie was ordained a Deacon at the Cathedral Basilica of the Immaculate Conception, in Denver CO. This was a role that suited him perfectly. He visited parishioners in the hospital, care centers, and at their homes, along with assisting at Mass. He served as a Deacon at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church for 25 years before retiring from active service to the Church and its parishioners.

Charlie was active in many ways, he went for a run every evening before dinner. Running was his way of relaxing and letting go of the stresses of the day. On the weekends everyone would pile in the car and away we’d go on one adventure or another, often visiting near by towns in the mountains or hiking and fishing on the Flat Tops. He was always looking to involve his children in the activities that brought him pleasure. Backpacking, skiing, or traveling, Charlie always delighted in taking his kids with him. Charlie was active with the Sunlight ski team while some of his kids raced, he’d be at the top of the hill working as the starter. He also enjoyed just getting away with the guys to backpack in the Bridger wilderness.

Dad was passionate about photography, especially black and white landscapes. Any time of the year, he would be thinking about, looking for the next great photo, and studying how to get the best shot. He also learned how to develop the photographs he took and gifted the results to his children.

There were many blessings in our dad’s life and he rejoiced in them. His grandbabies brought him the greatest joy. While he could be intense and focused, our dad would always be there to share in the good times. He wanted nothing but the best for his family and always celebrated the good fortune of others. Our dad accepted life’s hardships with dignity and demonstrated his resolve to overcome them with grace. He supported us through thick and thin, and we will forever be grateful for his good intentions. When we hurt, he hurt. You could see it in his eyes.

Charlie is survived by his daughters, Nancy (Carter) Page, Mary Ann Hill (Kent), Kathryn (Carlos) Zambrano and sons Dan, Joe (Pat), and Tony (Ruth). Four grandsons, Christopher (Brianne) Page, Adam (Michelle) Page, David (Becky) Sprick, and Daniel Sprick; his granddaughters Nikela, Sara, Laine (Cameron), Dayna, Elena (Jason), and Kristen (Jeff); and four great grandsons and four great granddaughters, along with numerous nieces and nephews.

A service will be held August 19, 2022, at Saint Stephen’s Catholic Church, in Glenwood Springs, with a rosary at 9:30 AM followed by a funeral mass at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to the St. Stephen’s tuition fund or the St. Stephen’s building fund.