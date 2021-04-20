Obituary: Chase Michael Blizard
Blizard
August 14, 1990 – April 22, 2021
Chase Michael Blizard, of Glenwood Springs, Colorado, passed away on April 16, 2021, he was born in Colorado Springs, Colorado August 14, 1990 to Michael & Shannon Blizard. Memorial Mass will be held Thursday April 22, 2021 at 1:30 P.M. at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church. Interment will follow at rosebud Cemetery.
