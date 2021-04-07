Obituary: Cheryl (Cher) Ann McAlary

Cheryl (Cher) Ann McAlary

June 30, 1955 – March 10, 2021

Cheryl “Cher” Ann McAlary was born to Henry and Cecilia Cervantes on June 30th, 1955 in Montebello California. On November 11th, 2016 she married Everett McAlary in Las Vegas Nevada. On the morning of March 10th, 2021 Cher passed from this life to her eternal home in Heaven with her Savior Jesus Christ in Parachute Colorado. Cher is proceeded in death by both of her parents.

Cher had no children of her own but loved her nieces and nephews dearly. She is survived by her nephew Jeffrey Cervantes; Jennifer (wife); and children Lexi and Damien, nieces Samantha Kesner; Timothy (husband);and children Finley and Caei and her niece Erica Cervantes-Boling; Travis (husband); and their children Roman and Verona. She is also survived by her sister Charlet Cervantes, her brother Hank Cervantes Uncle Angel Mendoza and her Aunt Juanita Mendoza along with her cousins: Edward Mendoza, Nadine Mendoza Criscuolo, John Mendoza, Donna Mendoza, and Anthony Pena Sr.

Cher will be remembered by many for the wonderful way she made them feel. She was very loving to those around her, always cheerful, and made others around her happy. Cher had multiple passions in life. She absolutely loved to cook. She enjoyed her time quilting, traveling, and hunting for unique rocks. She attended Grace Bible Church of Parachute and was active with the Valley Senior Center. There will be a service to honor and celebrate Cher’s life on April 11th, 2021 at 2:30 pm at the Rose Hill Cemetery Southwest Corner in Rifle Colorado. In leu of flowers the family ask that gifts be made to the Valley Senior Center in Cher’s memory.