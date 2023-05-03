Obituary: Christine Corwin

Christine Corwin

Provided Photo

March 7, 1940 – December 15, 2022

Christine (Chris) Ellen Corwin, age 82 died 15th December, 2022, born on March 7th, 1940, in Rifle Colorado to Oliver Henry Michelsen and Lovena Mae Ryden Michelsen.

Chris was the first of 4 children. Brother Jimmy Michelsen was born August 12th, 1942, Jerry Michelsen was born August 8th, 1943, and Carol Michelsen was born on September 1st, 1944.

When she was 9 years old her father Oliver passed away. She attended the country school Antlers 4th through 7th grade.

Chris graduated from Rifle high school in 1958 as salutatorian of her class. She later attended Mesa College where she took accounting classes in Grand Junction Colorado for 1 year and worked to pay for her room and board.

She married Bill Janes in 1960 and they had three children. Michael Craig Janes August 31st, 1960, Brad William Janes April 13th, 1962, and Amanda Michelle Janes September 29th, 1966.

They later divorce and she married Jim Corwin in 1979. She gained three stepchildren, Kevin Corwin July 15th, 1959, Christine Corwin (Romero), June 2nd, 1962, and Neal Corwin, July 7th, 1966. She also gained a Granddaughter Brandy Linn born April 13th, 1978.

Chris worked for Chips Grand tire in Moab and she and Jim enjoyed playing golf. They enjoyed several different golf courses in Utah, Colorado, Arizona, Jamaica, and Maui. But their favorite course always remained the Moab Golf Club where she enjoyed time with all her wonderful friends.

Jim and Chris moved to Moab, Utah where they lived until 2019 before returning to Grand Junction, Colorado.

Chris is preceded in death by her Husband Jim, Father Oliver Michelsen, Her mother Lovena Michelsen, both of her brothers Jim Michelsen, Jerry Michelsen as well as her son Brad Janes.

Chris loved her family very much and is survived by her sister Carol Loesch (Gale Loesch) of Grand Junction, her son Michael Janes (Melissa Janes) of Grand Junction, her daughter Amanda Weihl (Dave Weihl) of Grand Junction, Stepson Kevin Corwin (Ann Campbell) of Discovery Bay California, Stepdaughter Christine Romero of Commerce City Colorado and Stepson Neal Corwin (Tammy Corwin) of Alger Ohio as well as many Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren, nieces and Nephews.

Interment will take place Saturday May 6, 2023 at 1:00 PM at the Rose Hill Cemetery 777 Birch Av. Rifle, CO 81650 where Chris’s ashes will be laid to rest at her Mother’s grave.