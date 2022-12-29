Obituary: Christopher Hodgson

Christopher Hodgson

December 10, 1987 – December 25, 2022

On December 25,2022, Christopher John Hodgson passed away in the comfort of his home after a valiant battle with cancer.

Chris was born on December 10, 1987 in Manhasset, New York to John and Gina Hodgson. Chris spent his childhood years living on the east coast until his father passed away and his mother married Larry Gardner; which would later bring them to Colorado.

Chris was very hardworking from a young age, he was always determined, and accomplished whatever he set his mind to. He graduated from Rifle High School in 2006 and later went on to attend San Juan College in Farmington, New Mexico. He obtained his associates degree, and a greater knowledge in the Toyota T-Ten program they offered. Around this time he met the love of his life, Harmony. He was a great mechanic and always enjoyed working on vehicles. Not long after college graduation he landed a job on the oil and gas rigs, where he worked for 7 years. He made many long lasting friends that became family. He left the rigs for a pumper position near home in order to start a life with his wife, Harmony. In 2014, he married his best friend, and in 2016 welcomed their first and only son, Weston John. His wife and son were the center of his life. He was always humble and kind and willing to help anyone in need. Chris enjoyed anything involving friends, driving his 4runner in the mountains, meticulously detailing and working on vehicles and traveling with his family.

He is survived by his best friend and wife; Harmony, son; Weston, mother and stepfather; Gina (Larry) Gardner, sisters; Samantha and Heather Hodgson, brother; Josh Gardner, niece; Abigail Nallie, mother in law; Patti Arnett, father in law; Glenn (Nancy) Hammond, as well as a grandfather, many aunts, uncles and cousins.

He is met at the heavenly gates by his father; John Hodgson, grandmother; Eugeneia Sattler, step-grandfather; Art Drescher and aunt; Pati Ruggiere.

His celebration of life will be held January 14th, at 2pm at the Red Barn Guest Ranch, 345 Mid Valley Lane, New Castle CO 81647. Please come and share your memories.

Chris’ wishes were to be cremated and spread where life brought him the most fond memories. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Brent’s Place at http://www.brentsplace.org or Small Choices Foundation at http://www.smallchoicesfoundation.org in honor of Chris.