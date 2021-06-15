Obituary: Christopher Justin Owens
Justin Owens
October 25, 1974 – June 5, 2021
On Saturday, June 5th Christopher Justin Owens, a loving father of two, passed away in Missoula, Montana. Justin was born on October 25, 1974, in Corvallis, Oregon. He was preceded in death by his stepfather Danny Deterts and is survived by sons Cedar (15 years old) and River (12 years old), mother Sharen (Tom), sister Sheila and brothers Jeff (Shelly) and Mark (Caryn), along with many nieces and nephews.
Justin lived his adult life between Colorado and Montana. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing, rafting, and spending time surrounded by friends and family. He was very loving and welcoming to everyone he met and will be severely missed by all who knew him.
The family is hosting a small memorial on the Crystal River in the weeks to come. For details, please email sheilarenee03@gmail.com
