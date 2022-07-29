Obituary: Christopher Moulton

Christopher Moulton

Provided Photo

July 14, 1981 – July 13, 2022

Chris Moulton passed away on July 13, 2022 as a result of a vehicle accident.

Chris was born to Carl and Beth in Yuma, Arizona on July 14, 1981. Chris grew up in Jacksonville and Middleburg, Florida and graduated from Clay High School in Green Cove Springs, Florida in 1999. Chris went on to college at the University of North Florida, where he earned his bachelor’s degree in business/finance in 2006.

In 2017, Chris met Brandon Richards and within a couple years they traveled to Western Colorado where they started hemp farming in the Piceance Basin.

Chris met Luz Gonzalez in 2019 and by this current summer, Chris had become a rock in her and her children’s lives. If Chris was not in Luz’s presence, he was usually on the phone with her. In Luz’s words, “Chris was always a cabrón. He was a leader and wanted to be first at everything.”

In 2021, Chris and Brandon moved on into the cannibis business and started growing and processing operations in Parachute, Colorado. This was one of Chris’s passions and the answer to his dream to farm in the beauty of his surroundings.

Chris was a brutally honest and genuine person. If he cared about you, he had your back, no matter what! He always kept his head up and stayed positive, even on the worst of days. He never let a moment go by without trying to make family and friends laugh and enjoy themselves with his excitement, energy, and laughter.

In the words of his father, Carl: “I can say with every ounce of my heart and soul, that my son found a deep and profound love here in Colorado. To everyone in my son’s life, I am forever grateful. Through everyone, Chris exemplifies external life”.

Chris is survived by his father (Carl Moulton), mother (Beth Dryden), grandmother ((Granny) Ann White), and a steadfast circle of friends in Florida, Colorado, and beyond who he treated as family.

A memorial service will be held in Parachute, Colorado near his farming operation at the Orona Ranch on Parachute Creek at 5:00 pm, Saturday the 30th of July. A celebration of life will follow the service at Shommy’s restaurant down in town. Additionally, a memorial will be held in Jacksonville, Florida at a later date.