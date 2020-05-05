Obituary: Christopher Randall

Christopher Randall

Provided Photo

Christopher Randall September 10, 1970-May 4, 2020

Christopher Randall, 49, passed away on May 4, 2020 in his home in Glenwood Springs, from complications after a courageous battle with throat cancer. He was a longtime chef in the valley serving many wonderful meals in several different restaurants, including The Pullman, The Rustique Bistro and Limelight Hotel in Aspen, and at the Aspen Glen Club. For a few years he also had a business, the Hidden Kitchen, bringing a wide menu of delicious meals directly to people’s homes.

Chris was the only child born in Boynton Beach, Florida on September 10, 1970 to Nancy and Robert Arthur Randall III. An accomplished artist, he graduated from the High Museum of Art in Atlanta, Georgia. Chris grew up in the south but loved the mountains and all that Colorado had to offer. Mushroom hunting, skiing, hiking and attending music concerts were just a few of his favorite life activities.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Chris was well known to be the best dad, to the love of his life, his son, Topher, always posting photos on Facebook of those precious baby picture memories. Even while battling cancer he attended school conferences and brought delicious food to Ross Montessori to share. He was always there for his son no matter how many difficulties life presented him. When he picked up his son from the babysitter or school Topher would run to him and jump in his arms for a long, long hug.

He will be tremendously missed by all. Chris is survived by his mother, Nancy Randall of Shreveport Louisiana, his son Christopher (Topher) Randall, 8, of Glenwood Springs, his son’s mother, Elizabeth Meyer of New Orleans, Louisiana, numerous aunts, uncles and many friends in the restaurant business and the valley.

After cremation, services will be arranged at a later date when the corona virus pandemic allows. In lieu of flowers please donate to a charity of your choice in his name or to the Venmo account @Chef-Christopher-Randall for Topher’s care and needs.