Obituary: Christy Lyn Abbott
September 24, 1954 – February 23, 2022
Christy Abbott passed away in Grand Junction, Colorado. She was born in Glenwood Springs to Gene and Lindy Curtis. Siblings include Connie, Jeff and Caralee. Christy is survived by her husband of 46 years, Dik Abbott, 3 children and spouses, 7 grandchildren, her 3 siblings, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. A Celebration of Life will be held March 4th in Grand Junction.
