Obituary: Christy Walters

Christy Walters

December 24, 1965 – June 24, 2021

Christy Walters, a long-time Rifle resident, and educator passed away on June 24 lovingly surrounded by family and friends. She lived an inspired life that taught those around her the gifts of loyalty, strength, determination, and grit.

Born to Beverly and Glen McCormick on December 24, 1965, Christy grew up on a small Rifle ranch with two older brothers, Gary McCormick (Yolanda) of Knoxville, TN, and Mike McCormick (Marsha) McCormick of Rifle, CO. She graduated from Rifle High School in 1984, and from the University of Northern Colorado in 1988.

Christy was an educator for many years at Esma Lewis Elementary School where she taught fifth grade. She was known for her patience, passion, and creativity. Students always left Christy’s classroom feeling confident and loved. Riverside Middle School was her next endeavor where she worked with gifted and talented students. The later part of her career was spent at Highland Elementary School where she taught first grade and then moved into a leadership role. All in all, the students and families of the Western Slope of Garfield County were blessed to have her for thirty years as an exceptional educator.

Spending time with her family was Christy’s greatest passion. You could find her cheering on her daughters, Taylor Walters (26) and Elly Walters (21) at basketball games and golf tournaments or watching her husband, Roger Walters, coach high school and college basketball. She was perfectly comfortable letting her family shine as she humbly supported from the sidelines. Little did Christy know, her light couldn’t be dimmed. Her accomplishments were witnessed and admired by so many, just as her family’s were.

Christy had the biggest heart and loved giving and doing for others. Whether it was a kind text to check in on someone or a thoughtful gift, she always knew what people needed before they even did. She spent all of her days being positive and thankful for many things in her life. Therefore, in lieu of flowers, please perform an act of kindness. It can be as simple as a kind text, a thoughtful gift to a loved one, or a donation to the Rifle Animal Shelter (PO Box 1375 Rifle, CO 81650). Spreading kindness and love is what Christy would want.

A celebration of Christy’s life will be at the Ute Theater in Rifle, CO on Sunday, August 15, 2021, at 1:00 P.M.