Obituary: Chuck Steiner

Chuck Steiner

Provided Photo

Chuck Steiner

January 21, 1953 – March 15, 2021

Chuck Steiner of Glenwood Springs, CO. was called home to be with the Lord on March 15, 2021.

Chuck was born on January 21, 1953 in New Baltimore, Michigan where he resided until the early 1980s. On a trip to visit his parents, Chuck fell in love with the beauty of Colorado and eventually moved to Grand Junction where he met his wife, Sheryl. They were married in 1983 and made their home in Glenwood Springs.

Chuck enjoyed camping, four wheeling, hunting, fishing, shooting, and long drives through the beautiful mountains of Colorado.

While he was a part of a few local bands in his time, Chuck most enjoyed bringing out his guitar to share in sing-a-longs and good times with his friends and family. Some of his fondest memories were of the gatherings held on his patio in the summertime.

Chuck has been described as “one in million” and one of the kindest, wisest, most influential people one could hope to know. His wit and sense of humor always put a smile on the faces of those around him. He will be sorely missed.

Chuck is preceded in death by his dad, Carl Steiner. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Sheryl, son Travis, daughter Jerica (Isaac), mom Ina, Aunt Liz, sister Barb (Daryl), brother Kurt (Susie), as well as his beloved nieces, nephews, and in-laws.

A memorial service in Chuck’s honor will be held on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 11am at New Hope Church- 880 Castle Valley Blvd, New Castle, CO. 81647.