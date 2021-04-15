Obituary: Cindy K. Hale

Cindy K. Hale

August 27, 1953 – March 4, 2021

Cynthia Hale passed away on March 4, 2021 in Bayfield, Colorado after a courageous fight against cancer. She was 67 years old.

Cindy was born on August 27, 1953 in Tennessee. Her father, James Sizemore, was in the United States Navy. Her mother, Lillian Sizemore, was a housewife. Cindy graduated from high school in Rifle, Colorado, where she met her first husband, Jim Hughes, and had two children. In 1985 she received her Bachelor of Science degree from Shorter College in Rome, Georgia. After graduating, Cindy returned to Glenwood Springs, CO to raise her kids.

In 1991 Cindy married Ron Hale and they spent the next 22 years loving life together. In 2005 they moved to Bayfield, CO and fulfilled Ron’s dream of building his own house. They purchased 66 acres of land and created their own little paradise. In 2013, Ron died of complications from a surgery. Cindy sold their house and land and went to find adventure. She spent the next several years RVing and exploring the country.

She was adventurous and determined. She enjoyed hiking, four wheeling, gardening, and quilting. After a few years on the open road she decided that she needed a home base. She bought a house in Aztec, New Mexico, not far from two of her grandchildren. Cindy loved her family very much. She was selfless and loving. Spending time with her grandchildren was sheer joy to her.

Mrs. Hale is survived by her two sons, Jim and Jeremiah Hughes, and her three grandchildren.

Cindy’s last wish was to be cremated. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In her memory, her family asks that you give your loved ones a hug, and make sure that they know you love them.