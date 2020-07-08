Obituary: Clayton Miles Morrison
Clayton Miles Morrison June 11, 1986 – July 6, 2020 Clayton Miles Morrison gained his wings on July 6, 2020. Clayton was born on June 11, 1986 in Glenwood Springs, Colorado. Clayton was ornery, but he’d also give the shirt right off his back. He had the most beautiful smile, and eyes to match. He loved camping, fishing, football, and family gatherings, but he especially loved his children, nieces and nephews. For Clayton, family went deeper than blood. Clayton is survived by his beloved life partner, Kaylea Zang; His children, Reagan, Miles, Milo, David, Titan, and Tritan; Mother and Father, Denise Neilsen and Michael Morrison; Brothers, Jason Morrison (Misha) and Coy Zang (Lexi); Sister, Krissy Crawford (Jeremiah). Also surviving are nieces, Kinley, and Paisley; Nephews, Caliber, Jaxon, and Devin; Grandparents, Larry and Betty Lou Woolley, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Clayton was precede in death by his Great-grandma Margie, and Byron and Louise Morrison. A Private family burial has taken place at Rose Hill Cemetery in Rifle, Colorado. A Celebration of Life will be held, Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 5:00 P.M. at the home of Rod and Vickie Zang in DeBeque, Colorado. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to the account that has been set up at Alpine Bank in Clayton’s name. Rifle Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
