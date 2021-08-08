Obituary: Clyrene Hinkle
January 28, 1947 – July 26, 2021
She departed for Heaven in Glenwood Springs, CO surrounded by her family. Dearly loved by her husband Dan, Her children, grandchildren, great grand children, brother, sisters, and many nieces and nephews. She was full of Joy and loved the Lord and her family very much. Along with painting, horseback riding and the mountains. Her smile, kindness, and loving heart will be missed more than words can say. Soar with Eagles Clyrene, we love you!
Services will be held August 14, 2021 at 1:00 pm at New Creation Church Glenwood Springs. Picnic to follow at Cottonwood Park in Parachute, Co.
