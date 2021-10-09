Obituary: Coleen Strepka
December 26, 1948 – September 28, 2021
Coleen, 72 of Glenwood Springs, passed away in her sleep due to ongoing medical issues. She was born in Glenwood Springs on Dec. 26, 1948 to Dolores and Walter Strepka. She lived in several places due to our father being in the Air Force. She finally settled back in Glenwood Springs and went to work for the Glenwood Post office where she worked for 33 years until her retirement. After retirement she went back to work for Downtown Drug until her health issues prevented her from working. She was preceded in death by her parents. Survivors include a sister, Cheri (John) Rovedo of Divide, CO, a brother Mark Strepka of Commerce City, Co, Nephews Tony (Andrea) Rovedo of Colorado Springs, CO, Joe Rovedo of Gilmer TX, 8 great nieces and nephews, 1 great , great nephew and several friends including Stacy of Glenwood Springs. My sister, my best friend, tears and cheers through the years already greatly missed. Love you and have a safe journey. Due to Covid, there will only be graveside services at Rosebud Cemetery on Oct. 11, 2021 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the COPD Foundation.
