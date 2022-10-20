Obituary: Connie Eckert
– October 2, 2022
Connie Eckert passed away at her home due to cancer, October 2, 2022.
She was proceeded in death by her husband Dick Eckert.
Connie has left behind son Rick and daughter Vicky, grandsons Henry, Zach, Luke, William, and Jake, great grandchildren Leona, Jade, and Jack.
Connie volunteered for many years at Valley View Hospital and at the Mountain View Church teaching Sunday School. A Memorial Service will be held at Mountain View Church located at 2195 County Road 154, Glenwood Springs, Colorado. The service will start at 10 am, November 12th. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Mountain View Church, Billy Graham Ministries, and Valley View Hospital.
