Obituary: Connie Spence Turner
December 14, 1960 – March 21, 2023
It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our beloved wife, daughter, sister and Aunt Connie Spence Turner. Connie passed away peacefully March 21, 2023 with her husband, sister, and brother in law by her side.
Connie was born in Arkansas City, Kansas. She moved to Glenwood Springs and married Rick Turner in 1984. Connie was a dedicated employee at Glenwood Springs Ford in many different capacities for 35 years where she retired in April of 2021.
Connie enjoyed spending time with her husband and their two furry “boys” Gizmo and Peanut. Camping, snowmobiling, riding ATV’s and enjoying the outdoors was how she and Rick enjoyed spending their time. Connie loved to cook, trying new recipes and planning wonderful meals for their camping outings.
Connie is survived by her loving husband RickTurner of Glenwood Springs, her sister Tina Spence (Dale) Abbott of Glenwood Springs and 6 nieces and 4 nephews.
Connie is proceeded in death by her father, Charles Spence Sr., her mother Phyllis Perkins, and her brother, Charles Spence Jr.
A celebration of life will be June 25th, 2023 from 12:00-4:00 at Veltus Park. Sandwiches, water and soft drinks will be provided. Desserts or side dishes to share is appreciated. BYOB and a lawn chair.
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes that you make a donation to the American Cancer Society.
