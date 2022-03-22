Obituary: Courtland Parfet, Jr.
March 23, 1944 – March 12, 2022
Former Glenwood resident, Court Parfet, died in Lakewood, Colorado after a brief illness. Grandson of Frank Kistler, son of Frances (Kistler) Parfet and Courtland Parfet, Sr., Court was a loving father, son, partner, friend, and grand-dad. A Celebration of Life will be held later this year. Condolences can be sent to Cinnamon (Parfet) Dudley, at 1821 Diana Drive, Loveland CO 80527.
