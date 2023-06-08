Obituary: Craig Helm

Craig Helm

Provided Photo

– May 26, 2023

It is with sadness we share that Craig Helm passed away on May 26th, 2023 he was 55 years old. He died at home in Glenwood Springs, surrounded by love and his family. Craig was an engineer who worked with his family company most of his life, by far his most important focus was his family. Born in Illinois, he moved with his family to Aspen, CO in 1974. He graduated from Aspen High School and went on to graduate with a BS in Engineering from CU Boulder, where he met his wife, Paula. His daughters will tell you the smartest thing he ever did was to convince her to go out with him. They lived their lives and raised their three daughters in the mountains of Colorado. As a family, they shared adventures such as skiing, skinning, hiking, biking, camping, and paddleboarding; instilling a love of the outdoors, of activity, of camaraderie, and stewardship.

Craig is survived by his wife, Paula Covemaker Helm, and daughters Shay, Sarah, and Emma. His Parents Bob and Sue Helm, brother Eric (Cynthia) Helm, and sisters Jean (Harold) Barel-Helm, and Bonnie Helm. Niece Anya Barel and nephews Cory Barel and Riley and Cooper Helm, and his mother-in-law June Sadler.

Craig’s life was too short, but he lived it to the fullest. A Celebration of Life is planned for July 8th, 2023 at 11:00 for friends and family at 11000 Snowmass Creek Road, Snowmass, CO. Online condolences and information on the Memorial can be found at: https://www.farnumholtfuneralhome.com/obituary-listing . If you would like to donate in Craig’s memory please consider the Neuroendocrine Tumor Research Foundation https://netrf.org/get-involved/give-now/ OR the Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers: https://www.rfov.org/donate .