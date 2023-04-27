Obituary: Cynthia (Cindy) Fite

Cynthia (Cindy) Fite

Provided Photo

July 17, 1951 – April 23, 2023

Cindy was born to Estell and Helen Dunlap on July 17, 1951 and grew up in the small town of Lyndon, Illinois. As an adult, her sense of adventure took her first to Fort Lauderdale before arriving in Aspen in the early 1970’s. As did many from that era, Cindy worked at several jobs in the Roaring Fork Valley. She settled in as a receptionist with Aspen Orthopedic Associates for the final 20 years of her career.

After moving to the Roaring Fork’s mid-valley, Cindy had two children, Arielle and Severin, who were always the light of her life. She later married Larry Fite who happily danced by her side to the very end. Cindy had a love for running, live music, and the holidays, particularly Halloween. Her love of music began with a transistor radio and listening to Larry Lujack of WLS-Chicago. That love of music was cemented when she attended a Beatles concert as a teenager. Cindy was a fixture at music venues throughout the Roaring Fork Valley and Colorado. As a lifetime runner, she enjoyed competing in various races including four half marathons, an Aspen Uphill and multiple Bolder Boulder races. Cindy loved St. Croix in the U.S. Virgin Islands with its heat, humidity, crystal clear waters and beach sunsets.

Cindy was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease several years back which she endured with grace and tenacity. Cindy passed away at home on April 23, 2023 surrounded by family. She was a brilliant star and a woman of great joy, fun and laughter with her own unique sense of style. Cindy is survived by her brother Doug (Alma), multiple cousins and nieces, her daughter Arielle (Schuyler), son Severin (Annie), husband Larry and Rocky the cat. In lieu of flowers, please just take a minute to do something nice for someone with less than you. This would make Cindy smile. A celebration of life is being planned for later this summer.