Obituary: Dale Benson

Dale “Boone” Benson, 83, of New Castle, Colorado passed away at home on January 23, 2020. Boone was born on January 14, 1937 in Minneapolis, Minnesota to Earl and Blanche Benson. Boone served in the U.S. Army from 1956 – 1958. He later became a welder by trade, finishing his career with Gould Construction. Boone was raised in Upper Michigan and had many lifelong friends there. He moved to Western Colorado in 1979 and loved his adopted state. A daredevil in his younger days, Boone enjoyed skydiving and ski jumping. Some of his many interests included hunting, classic cars, German Shepherd dogs, and the Green Bay Packers. Most of all Boone loved his family and many friends. Boone is survived by his beloved partner, Sharon Hanson; His sister, Judy (Dan) Gillen; Sons, Daniel (Helen) Benson and David (Sandy) Benson; Daughter, Sabrina (Mike) Morgan; Seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; one nephew and niece, and several great-nephews and nieces. Boone was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Dean Benson, and nephew, Mike Kaufman. Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held at a later date in Marquette, Michigan.