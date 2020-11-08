Obituary: Dale Magee
April 1, 1961 – November 3, 2020
Dale Thomas Magee
4/1/1961 -11/3/2020
Dale’s Walked Into Heaven On A Beautiful Colorado Morning.
Dale Graduated From Grand Vallley High School
In 1979. Son Of Thomas & Rose Magee Of Clifton .
Dale Went Staight To Work For The Denver & Rio Grande Railroad As A Heavy Equipment Operator, Retiring 29 Yrs. Later.
Dale Married Dawn Rowe On April 19,1997. They Resided In Parachute Where They Raised 2 Wonderful Young Men Tanner & Garett, Who Are Both Attending Colorado State University.
Dale Was A Very Proud Father Who Enjoyed Watching His Boys Play Basketball.
Dale Loved The Outdoors Fishing, Snowmobiling,Hunting,Camping And 4 Wheeling.
Dale Touched Many Hearts Over The Years As He Learned To Live With Multiple Sclerosis, A Disease That Did Not Defeat Him .
Dale Leaves Behind Wife Dawn , Sons Tanner & Garett.
Sister Diane(John) Green Brother Dan(Krystal) Magee
Mother -In-Law Pat Rowe, Brother-In-Law Dave Rowe,
6 Nieces, 3 Nephews, 1 Great Niece, 3 Great Nephew.
A Celebration Of Life Will Take Place At A Later Date.
Memorial Contributions May Be Sent To Alpine Bank .
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User