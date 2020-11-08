Obituary: Dale Magee

Dale Magee

Provided Photo

Dale Magee

April 1, 1961 – November 3, 2020

Dale Thomas Magee

4/1/1961 -11/3/2020

Dale’s Walked Into Heaven On A Beautiful Colorado Morning.

Dale Graduated From Grand Vallley High School

In 1979. Son Of Thomas & Rose Magee Of Clifton .

Dale Went Staight To Work For The Denver & Rio Grande Railroad As A Heavy Equipment Operator, Retiring 29 Yrs. Later.

Dale Married Dawn Rowe On April 19,1997. They Resided In Parachute Where They Raised 2 Wonderful Young Men Tanner & Garett, Who Are Both Attending Colorado State University.

Dale Was A Very Proud Father Who Enjoyed Watching His Boys Play Basketball.

Dale Loved The Outdoors Fishing, Snowmobiling,Hunting,Camping And 4 Wheeling.

Dale Touched Many Hearts Over The Years As He Learned To Live With Multiple Sclerosis, A Disease That Did Not Defeat Him .

Dale Leaves Behind Wife Dawn , Sons Tanner & Garett.

Sister Diane(John) Green Brother Dan(Krystal) Magee

Mother -In-Law Pat Rowe, Brother-In-Law Dave Rowe,

6 Nieces, 3 Nephews, 1 Great Niece, 3 Great Nephew.

A Celebration Of Life Will Take Place At A Later Date.

Memorial Contributions May Be Sent To Alpine Bank .