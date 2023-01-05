Obituary: Dale Worton

Dale Worton

January 24, 1985 – December 8, 2022

It is with a profound sadness and much love that the family of Dale Elwood Worton mourn his passing on December 8, 2022, at the young age of 37. Dale was born on January 24, 1985, to Doug and Sheila Worton of New Castle, Colorado.

After graduating from Rifle High School in 2003, he went on to work at American Gypsum, then attended The San Diego Golf Academy of the Carolinas in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. He returned to Colorado shortly after attaining his degree. From there, Dale became the District Manager at Ensignal. After his employment there, he found joy working outdoors with USIC, during which he met his wife, Tia Worton. They married in a beautiful ceremony in Hawaii on January 30, 2022.

Dale was known to all for his loving, caring, humorous, and genuine spirit. His remarkable ability to remember details about everyone – even people he just met – made them feel like they were the most important person, but we all know that role belonged to his son, Jackson.

He is survived by his wife, Tia, son, Jackson; parents Doug and Sheila Worton; brothers Doug (Sarah) and Don (Ali) Worton; nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

The family will hold a celebration of Dale’s life in the Spring of 2023.