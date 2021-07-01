Obituary: Dale Zarlingo
February 5, 1956 – June 27, 2021
Dale Alan Zarlingo
Dale Zarlingo, age 65, lost his battle with cancer on June 27, 2021, surrounded by family and friends at his home in Fairfield, Pennsylvania. Born in Rifle, Colorado, to Eugene and Martha Zarlingo. He served as a Sergeant of the 2nd Guard Platoon in the United States Marine Corp, serving proudly for four years. He received the National Defense Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Rifle and Pistol Expert Badges. Dale married the love of his life, Linda Zarlingo, and recently celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary. Dale was a loving, selfless and devoted man that cherished his family and friends. He found joy in watching Scooby Doo with his grandkids, hosting smothered burrito nights, spending quality time with his wife, and fishing. Dale was an avid reader who enjoyed playing softball, the Denver Broncos and being outdoors. He always had a helping hand for anyone in need and an open seat at his kitchen table for anybody with an empty stomach. Dale is survived by his wife, Linda Zarlingo; his siblings, Darrell & Vicky Zarlingo, Darla & Marty Krummel, and Darleen & Carl Schroerlucke; his children, Karma Zarlingo, Kimberley & Mike Folmer, Travis & Trish Zarlingo, and Andrea Eden; ten grandchildren, eight great grandsons, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, one uncle and many more loved ones. He was preceded in death by his mother & father. May God rest his soul. Semper fi. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Central Pennsylvania Cremation Society, 3125 Walnut Street, Harrisburg, PA., 17109, (717) 671-1289. Dale’s celebration of life will be held at his home on July 3, 2021, 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, his family kindly request donations be made in his honor to support your local VA Medical Center. https://www.volunteer.va.gov/apps/VolunteerNow/. Please view and add tributes at http://www.centralpacremation.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User