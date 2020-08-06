Obituary: Dan Olson

Dan Olson

Provided Photo

Dan Olson

March 3, 1948 – July 28, 2020

While caring for the property where he communed with the Colorado mountains, 72 year-old Dan Olson lost his life in a tragic accident on Tuesday, July 28, 2020.

Dan was a quiet professional. He listened in order to understand and spoke to affirm, reflect, and wonder. Through his careers, Dan was an energetic teacher, creative minister, trusted clinical psychologist, and gentle horse caretaker.

Dan met his life-partner, Sue, in college at UW-LaCrosse. Together they made music- their harmonies of compassion, equity, and integrity guided their professional and personal lives. They sought not only to answer questions but to question answers.

Dan was scared to be a father because of his own father’s abuses. With Sue’s encouragement, he instead became a DAD. A full partner, he poured his heart into being present and engaged with their children, Katie and Scott. After Sue died in a horse accident in 2005, Dan kept her memory alive by becoming “Dano” to his grandchildren, the endearing name used only by his late wife.

The mountains beckoned Dan home in 2017. The last 3 years of Dan’s life were a storybook romance with his love, Bobbie Moross. Together they enjoyed the simple pleasures of time with one another, nature, and big breakfasts.

Some surviving family members include: daughter, Katie (Jeff) Salkowski; son, Scott (Nicole) Olson; sisters, Pat Ashbrook and Karen (Tim) Ocain; and grandchildren, Joe, Anna, and Marie Salkowski.

Whether you knew Dan from a mailbox meet-up, business transaction, or years of love, Dan made you feel important. He heard your perspective, he was honest (sometimes blunt) with you, he was generous to you, and you likely left the interaction feeling understood and valued. May more move through the world as he did.

Should you want to honor Dan in a monetary way, a local environmental group would be perfect. Due to the coronavirus pandemic a memorial celebration of life will be planned for a later date.

Arrangements are being handled under the direction and care of the Crippin Funeral Home & Crematory, 802 E. Main St. Montrose, CO.