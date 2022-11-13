Obituary: Daniel Mierkey
September 16, 1955 – September 10, 2022
There will be a Celebration of Dan’s Life held on Saturday, November 19th beginning at 2 pm. The gathering will be held at the Elks Lodge #2286 in West Glenwood Springs. Please be ready to come and share some fun, good memories, a favorite joke, fish tale, or ‘Danism.” In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Dan Mierkey Memorial Fund at Alpine Bank to benefit his five grandchildren.
