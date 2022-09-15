Obituary: Daniel Richard Mierkey

Daniel Richard Mierkey

Provided Photo

September 16, 1955 – September 10, 2022

Dan passed away peacefully on September 10, 2022, after a day surrounded by the love of his children and grandchildren and of course Annette, his partner for the past 28 years. He left us all too early and much too quickly, as he lost the battle with an infection his body did not have the strength to fight.

Dan was born in Phoenix, Arizona, to Vern and Lillian (Alf) Mierkey. He was raised in Phoenix, where as a child he explored the desert and produce fields, which were just on the edge of the city then, turning over every rock, and investigating every bush to find what critters lived among them. He moved with the family to Aurora, Colorado as a teenager and made many lifelong friends at Aurora Central where he graduated in 1973. Dan started working before he finished high school and continued to learn and develop his skills, eventually becoming a superintendent for Ideal Fencing Corp for nearly 40 years. He was well known and well respected throughout the highway construction business circles, and he took great pride in his work. If you ever drove with him anywhere in Colorado, you would have the pleasure to hear him repeat, “I built that” and tell you stories of the challenges or successes related to that particular job.

Dan lived all over the state as he traveled to where his work took him and landed in Glenwood Springs in 1994 with Annette and has called this home ever since. He loved to fish either on the river or at one of the local reservoirs, play golf at The Hill, and tell jokes to anyone who would listen. Dan had a generous soul and was known to stop along the road to help repair a flat or give a ride to someone who was broke down. He never met a stranger and would give whatever he could to anyone in need. He was a member of the Eagles Lodge in the 90’s and a 22 year member of the Elk’s Lodge.

He is survived by his wife Annette Franta and children Danielle Mierkey, Daniel Mierkey and Jessica Mierkey, grandchildren Ashley Cogan, Jordyn Mierkey, Jason Daniel Cogan, Tayden Mierkey and Liam Cogan. He is also survived by siblings Jane Roach, Frances Plyler, Gary (Rosemary) Mierkey, William Mierkey, Chari (John) Bockelmann, Tom (Jeri) Mierkey, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, and a sister, LaVonne.

A celebration of Dan’s life and memory will be held on November 19th at the Elk’s Lodge in Glenwood Springs, more details to follow at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Dan Mierkey memorial fund at Alpine Bank to benefit his five grandchildren.