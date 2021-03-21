Obituary: Daniel Vedder

Daniel Vedder

Provided Photo

Daniel Vedder

January 11, 1930 – March 17, 2021

Daniel Adolph Vedder, age 91, of Glenwood Springs, Colorado, passed away on March 17 2021, at the Morning Star assisted living facility in Fort Collins, Colorado. He was the son of Adolf and Helen (Knautz) Vedder. Dan and the former Peggy Gram graduated from Bradford High School in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and were wed at St. Mary’s Lutheran Church in Kenosha on Nov. 1, 1952, and were happily married for 69 years.

Dan went to the University of Wisconsin (Racine), Marquette University Pre-Dental and Dental School (1951-1955). After graduating he took a Dental internship at Fitzsimmons Army Hospital Aurora Colorado and then Beaumont Army Hospital El Paso Texas. Upon completion of his service Dan and Peggy decided to return to Aurora where he went into private practice in General Dentistry for 29 years until he retired in 1990.

Dan and Peggy, along with their children, fully embraced the outdoor lifestyle that Colorado offered. The family explored the Colorado Rockies from top to bottom, where favorite activities included camping, fishing, hiking, rafting, and biking. Summer vacations extended the adventure to neighboring mountain states and beyond. Daniel truly enjoyed the open road with frequent summer trips to visit relatives in Kenosha and several spring break vacations to Guaymas, Mexico. These adventures later continued with grandchildren in tow.

Dan and Peggy moved to the Pinery community in Parker, Colorado, in 1976, which allowed them to pursue their favorite recreational activity, golf, with the many friends they made in this close-knit community. After retirement, they lived part-time in Glenwood Springs Colorado until relocating there full-time in 2016. The couple frequented the world famous Glenwood Springs hot springs on a daily basis where they established a social circle of like minded friends. Glenwood Springs was also the location of annual family reunions which was the highlight of the year for family.

In addition to Dan’s love of Family, Friends, golf, the great outdoors, and the Green Bay Packers, He was well-read and was knowledgeable and informed on a broad range of subjects, from current affairs and politics to history, science, medicine, and literature. First and foremost, Dan was a family man; the success, well-being, security, and happiness of his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren was of paramount importance to him.

He is survived by his beloved wife and life-long companion Peggy, three children: Lorna (Rick) Becvarik, Fort Collins, Colo.; Steve (Angela) Vedder, San Diego; and Martin (Lisa) Vedder, Aurora, Colo., his six grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son Daniel R. Vedder and his brother Paul G. Vedder.