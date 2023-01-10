Obituary: Danielle Nicole Diaz
July 2, 1990 – December 25, 2022
Danielle Nicole Diaz passed away unexpectedly on December 25, 2022. Danielle was born on July 2, 1990 to John Diaz and Nancy Terry in Glenwood Springs. She is proceeded in death by her sister Nicole, brother Dezman, her grandparents Manuel and Violet Diaz, and grandpa Hoot Terry.
Danielle loved making memories with her son Coulter and spending time with her family and friends. Her true passion was massage therapy helping others with her healing hands was her way of caring for others. She had the most amazing hugs, the energy she projected put you at ease with a beautiful smile that would brightened any room she was in. Danielle is survived by her son Coulter, father John Diaz, stepmother Gail Diaz of Rifle, mother Nancy Terry of Pueblo, brother Cody Diaz and wife Jenifer Diaz of Rifle, grandmother Wanda Terry of Rifle, and many nieces and nephews, cousins, aunts, and, uncles, along with many many friends.
All the beautiful words that this valley has said about Danielle shows us how many lives she really touched.
The family would like to invite everyone to celebrate the life Of Danielle Nicole Diaz on Saturday January 21, 2022 at 2PM at the Rifle Middle School in Rifle Co. The family will be hosting a potluck food and beverages are welcome. Please wear green to celebrate Danielle!
