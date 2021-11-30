Obituary: Dave Gardner

Dave Gardner

Provided Photo

July 22, 1958 – November 24, 2021

Dave was a true friend and beloved caretaker of furry, finned and feathered friends throughout the valley. He will be dearly missed and remembered by so many.

Dave grew up in Walton, NY and went to school at Delaware Academy in Delhi, NY. He moved to the Roaring Fork Valley in the mid-seventies. He worked as a cook/chef in several fine eateries including the Chart House, Steak Pit and the Frying Pan Inn where he studied under the tutelage of Tommy D’Maggio and Claude VanHorten.

In 1995 he opened R.J. Paddywacks along with Eric Berry and Pat Mickey. Dave’s friendly face and generous nature welcomed pet owners there for many years.

Recently Dave started his own dog walking and house sitting business, “Honey I’m Home Pet Services.” His cheerful and open nature has been appreciated by pets and their owners for over forty years

Dave was known for his role as the Tinman in “The Wiz” as well as being involved with other theatrical and musical projects. He was a member of the “Rat Pack” and starred in several “Greater Tuna” shows.

Dave is survived by his longtime friend, music partner and housemate, Randi Kelly, as well as their beloved pets, Honey and Negrita. Family members include George and Jayne Gardner, Edward and Becca Gardner, Kathy and Steve Chalone, his father, George Gardner Sr. and mother Jean M. Little preceded Dave in passing.

In lieu of flowers please make donations in Dave’s name to “Friends of the Aspen Animal Shelter.”

A Memorial Celebration and Dog Walk are planned at 10:00 am on Saturday, December 11th at Crown Mountain Park. Meet up at the Pagoda with or without a dog to honor Dave.