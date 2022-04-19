Obituary: David ARNETT
June 24, 1946 – April 13, 2022
David Wayne Arnett (Poncho), 75, of Rulison CO, passed away Thursday, April 14, 2022, at his home in Rulison CO., after a short illness.
He was born April 25, 1946 to Herbert Wayne and Mary (Schulz) Arnett.
David went to school in Grand Valley and stayed in the Parachute, Craig, New Castle area
of his life. He was once married to Kathy Breathower. David worked as a truck driver and a mechanic. He like to go to Mesquite and gamble when he had the chance. He enjoyed gardening and taking care of the feral cats around his home. He challenged his Uncle Bob on
a regular basis and that kept for good company: As a child he was full of orneriness and adventure as he did what young boys do with his brothers Charles (Chuck/Peanuts) and Dale David was a quiet and private man as he got older. ·
He is survived by Sister Margret Evers, Brother Chuck (Corey) Arnett, Brother Dale (Leona) Arnett, Uncle Bob (Helen) Arnett, and Uncle Ken (Cheryl) Arnett, many cousins, nieces and nephews. David was preceded in death by his parents.
David’s wishes were cremation and no funeral service.
