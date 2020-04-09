Obituary: David Demers

David Demers

Provided Photo

July 29, 1977 ~ March 31, 2020

With deepest sorrow, we announce the passing of Barry David Demers, beloved son, brother, uncle and friend. David loved his family and friends with his whole heart and he will be deeply missed. He was always full of fun, jokes, hugs and always ready to help anyone. His friends and family have many fond memories and will always remember him saying ” I love you buddy” Born in Newmarket, Ontario, Canada he followed his sisters to Glenwood Springs, Colorado in 1998. He loved Glenwood Springs and always called it his home. He enjoyed snowboarding, fishing, camping and 4 wheeling with his friends. His sense of fun and adventure and also dislike of the cold brought him to Key West, Florida in 2012. He made many friends and enjoyed kick ball, the great food and island life. He worked as a carpenter and ran many jobs remodeling homes in Key west, he worked hard and was very proud of his accomplishments. He often said “I’m living the dream here in paradise”. He came home to Glenwood Springs often to visit his friends and family. He is survived by his many dear friends, his father Barry Demers of Englewood, Florida, his mother Shirley Walker of Renfrew, Ontario, Canada and his sisters Christine Demers and Susie Demers of Glenwood Springs, he was also Crazy Uncle Dave to his nieces Sophia and Anavey Vigil and nephews Ossie and Cash Hilgeford. He loved them all dearly. A celebration of his life for his many beloved friends and family will be held in his home of Glenwood Springs in July.