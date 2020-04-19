Obituary: David Diedrich

June 17, 1948 ~ April 9, 2020 David Albert Diedrich, 71, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, April 9, 2020 at his home in Silt, Colorado.

David was born June 17, 1948, to Herbert and Violet (Freudenberg) Diedrich in Leaf Valley Township, MN. He was baptized and confirmed at St. James Lutheran Church South Effington. David attended Willow Creek Country School north of Leaf Valley, MN, through the 8th grade, and then went on to Parkers Prairie High School where he graduated with his twin brother Daniel in the class of 1966.

David had completed two years of college at the University of Minnesota, Morris, when he was drafted into the military in 1968. After basic training, David attended Officer Candidate School and then spent six months in Flight School. During 1970-71, David was a member of the 212th Combat Aviation Battalion, assigned to the 21st Reconnaissance Airplane Company ‘Black Aces’ and then the 220th Reconnaissance Airplane Company ‘Cat Killers’. While serving in Vietnam, he logged well over 2000 combat flight hours. David was honorably discharged from the military as a Captain.

After completing his service, David began a life long career in construction. He worked as a carpentry foreman, started his own construction company, and eventually moved to Colorado to take on a position as a construction foreman. David also maintained his pilot’s license and became a certified flight instructor. His passion for the skies was something he loved to share with family and friends.

David loved his grandkids, treasured spending time with them, and fed them all the cookies in the world when they would visit. He enjoyed riding and working on his four wheelers. He was so handy with his hands, loved working and fixing anything he could. And when he wasn’t doing any of that, he was up in the air flying with no limits, a place where he felt free.

Service dates and times will be announced in the future