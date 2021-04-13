Obituary: David Gibbens

David Gibbens

February 27, 1943 – April 10, 2021

David Edwin Gibbens went to be with the Lord and Savior on April 10, 2021, after a brief battle with cancer.

David (Dave) was born to Ted and Mary (Hafer) Gibbens on February 27, 1943 in Pueblo Colorado. In 1946, Dave and his family moved to the Clear Creek Ranch in Granite, Colorado. There they raised sheep and cattle. Dave attended elementary school in Granite until the 8th grade and graduated in 1961, from St John’s Military School in Salina Kansas. Dave had very fond memories of his years in Salina, where he made many friends.

After graduating high school, Dave returned to the family ranch in Granite. This is where he would meet his wife Mary Bennett. Mary and Dave married October 5, 1962. They had two girls, Connie and Kathy. While living in Granite, Dave worked on the ranch and at the Leadville Climax mine where he mined for molybdenum.

In 1966 Dave, Mary, and the girls moved to New Castle, Colorado. Dave was employed at Avery Construction and Rippy Construction, before starting his own heavy equipment construction business in the early 1970’s. Dave operated Gibbens Construction Company until 2009 when he and Mary moved to Palisade, Nebraska.

Dave loved working with heavy equipment, and playing in the dirt. He also enjoyed spending time with his family and playing with his grandkids and great grand kids.

Dave was preceded in death by his parents, Ted and Mary, sister Mary Jean Billups, brother Pete and Carol Gibbens, and sister in law Suzy Beede.

Dave is survived by his wife Mary of 58 years, sister in laws Lee Smith of Boise, ID., Nancy VanderHoop (Dave) of Boulder, Co., brother in laws Don Bennett (Anneke) of Coeur d’Alene, ID., Bob Beede of Eagle, ID., Foster Son Tim Frett of Parachute, CO., Daughters Connie Brott (Larry) of Hayes Center NE., Kathy Hangs of Silt CO., grandchildren Summer Montover (Adam), Nolan Brott (Lacey), Nathan Brott (Hannah), Abbie Brott, Tessa Stinson (Blaine), Jessica Hangs, and Jacey Hangs-Fritzlan, 11 Great-Grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral Services will be held Wednesday Morning, April 14, 2021,11:00 A.M. (CT) at the Church of God, in Trenton, Ne, with Rev. Dave Davidson officiating.

Dave chose cremation, his ashes will be spread at the Lost Canyon, in Granite Colorado.

Condoléances may be sent to the family at 36254 Road 725 Palisade, Nebraska 69040.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to, Community Health Care and Hospice 711 East 11th St. Suite A McCook, NE 69001 or El Dorado Manor 71434 Hwy 25 Trenton, NE 69044.

On line condolences maybe left at Liewer Funeral Home.com

