Obituary: David Krimstock

David Krimstock

October 18,1990 – February 20, 2020

David was born October 18, 1990 in Boulder, Colorado to Ruth Marizza and Roger Krimstock. David struggled with life-long depression, and opioid addiction.

David attended Horizons K-8, Boulder High School, and Fort Lewis College in Durango. Throughout his life, David excelled at athletics, including competitive swimming, backcountry skiing, and mountain bike racing.

After several rehabs, 10 years ago, David found his way to Jaywalker Lodge in Carbondale, where he turned his life around, eventually launching his professional mountain bike racing career, with the support of Basalt Bike and Ski. He worked at Jaywalker as “expedition leader”, sharing his love of the mountains and canyonlands with clients for whom he was a role model for recovery and inspiration for accomplishing life’s goals.

He was universally known for his kindness and empathy. He was a hero (overcoming life threatening challenges, having built a path of strength and purpose in sobriety), but human, all too human …. His friends said it best:

“Dave wanted to be so much more than the inspirational athlete he was. He wanted to find peace, to love himself, to love another, and to be loved in return. Those wants caused him a lot of pain. And while I tried to help him work through that pain, being the person that he was, the reality is that he did far more for me during our time together than I was ever able to do for him. He was as special a person as I’ve ever met, and I’ll miss him every day for the rest of my life.”

“Dave’s willingness to help and support others, even when life was hard for him, is something that will be greatly missed from this world.”

David died February 20, 2020 in Fort Collins, Colorado. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Mary and Don Marizza, paternal grandfather, Samuel Krimstock, and aunt Donna Marizza Scherer. He is survived by his parents, and brother, Marc; grandmother, Edith Krimstock; uncles Steve (& Sook) Krimstock, Jody (& Tamara) Krimstock, Jerry (& Missy) Marizza, and Paul Marizza; aunt Teresa Osborne; and his cousins.

Memorial services were held on March 13, 2020 at Temple Har Hashem in Boulder.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Sacred Cycle (https://thesacredcycle.org/about-us/), Colorado High School Cycling League (https://coloradomtb.org/), the Independence Pass Foundation (https://www.independencepass.org/), or any charity of your choice (preferably related to the outdoors).

A local memorial bike ride is being planned for later this summer, in Carbondale.