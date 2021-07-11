Obituary: David Paul King

David Paul King

David Paul King

July 28, 1979 – June 23, 2021

David King, 41, passed away June 23, 2021 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. David was born in Denver, Colorado to Bobby and Dee King. Dave was a beloved son, brother and uncle. He was a devoted husband and father. Dave had a quirky sense of humor. This was discovered early in their relationship. On the way to meet her new parents, Dave told Lanae a neighborhood stop-sign was optional, because it has a white border. Lanae was nervous about meeting her new family. It took a moment to register that he was teasing her. She stopped. Dave and Lanae met February 14, 2012. They enjoyed a meal on a double date with Dave’s older brother, John and his wife Kristen, at the Fiesta Guadalajara in Grand Junction, Colorado. Lanae was very interested in exploring the relationship further. After a few weeks of courting Dave asked Lanae to marry him March 17, 2012. Dave and Lanae were sealed for all time and eternity on June 2, 2012 in the Salt Lake Temple in Salt Lake City, Utah. They welcomed their first son, Chapman Lane in April the following year. Dave’s previous experience caring for his nieces and nephews proved he had the knowledge, skills and ability to be an excellent stay at home father. Dave and Lanae second son, Jaxon Taylor Wren King joined their family July 2, 2015. Jaxon died November 24, 2015. Dave loved his son’s with all his heart. It broke Dave’s heart when Jaxon died. Dave struggled with mental illness. Despite actively pursuing medical assistance, he was unable to bear the pain of his earthly trials. With sorrowing hearts Dave’s family reluctantly send Dave into the Light and love of our Savior, Jesus Christ. Lanae knows Dave no longer struggles and has found peace. Lanae looks forward to being reunited with Dave and Jaxon when her mortal life is over, because of the promises Dave and Lanae made to God and one another when they were sealed together in the temple. Dave liked ice cream, woodworking, camping, jumping on the trampoline, karate and was an Advocate of the 2nd Amendment. Dave is survived by his wife, Lanae Marie (Squires) King; Son, Chapman Lane King; Parents, Bobby and Dee King; Siblings, Renee Ray (Scott), Jeff King (Renee), Robin Todd (Kevin), Vicki King, John King (Kristen), Shane King (Rachel), Adam King (Sharmin), Julie Plaisance (Jim), Joe King (Vanessa). Many nieces and nephews. Parent-in-law Delbert and Kathy Squires.

Dave is preceded in death by infant son, Jaxon Taylor Wren July 2, 2015 – November 24, 2015.

Nephew Rahjeel “Rahj” Lewis December 3, 2002 – February 13, 2020.

Funeral Services were held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Rifle, Colorado on Friday, July 9, 2021 at 11:00. Dave was laid to rest next to his infant son, Jaxon Taylor Wren King in the Squires Family Cemetery.