Obituary: David Steinhoff

David Steinhoff

Provided Photo

David Steinhoff

January 28, 1969 – April 24, 2021

Dave was born on January 28, 1969 in Okinawa, Japan to Norman and Jacquelyn Steinhoff. He passed peacefully in his sleep of natural causes on April 24, 2021 in Rifle, Colorado.

Dave was raised in Aurora, Colorado and graduated from William Smith High School. He went on to have a long career with Complete Energy in Rifle, Colorado where he built a beautiful home and raised his family.

A Son, survived by his father Norman Steinhoff and his wife Linda of Salem, Illinois.

A Brother, survived by his sister Elizabeth Steinhoff of Rosewood, California.

A husband, survived by the mother of his children Holly Steinhoff of Rifle, Colorado

A Father, survived by his children Matthew Steinhoff and Savanna Steinhoff of Rifle, Colorado.

A Friend, survived by all of those that were fortunate to have had time and memories with him.

Young Dave, had a love for the outdoors and all it offered. Hunting, fishing, boating, rafting, and a cold one around the fire with his friends, older Dave, good weather for yard work, a nap on the couch, Oh! and fishing, and a cold one around the fire. PERFECT!!

“Sometimes you never know the value of a “Moment”

“Until it becomes a “Memory”

Dr. Suess.

Life Celebration, actually Dave would have called it a “PARTY!!”

June 5, 2021 at 327 Evans Ave. Parachute Colorado.

In lieu of flowers please donate to the Colorado Division of Wildlife in his name.