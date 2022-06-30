Obituary: David Warren Boyle

David Warren Boyle

Provided Photo

October 25, 1941 – June 16, 2022

David Warren Boyle, 80, of Carbondale, Colorado, passed away on June 16th, after a 15 year battle with Parkinson’s Disease.

Born in Ithaca, New York on October 25th, 1941, to Frank Boyle and Elnora Knapp Boyle. David dedicated his life to his family. He was passionate about sports and the outdoors from the start and dedicated his life to his family.

David graduated from Roosevelt High School in Honolulu, Hawaii in 1959. He went to Colorado State University in Fort Collins that fall to study horticulture, which became his lifelong passion. He met his first wife, Barb Lyle, while studying at CSU, and they married in 1965. Ten months later he was deployed to Vietnam. On return he went to CSU to earn his MS in horticulture. David was a cooperative extension agent in Jefferson and Pitkin counties and later operated a landscaping business. Their son Darren was born in 1971. Darren studied horticulture at CSU as well. Darren’s family includes wife Jaime, daughters Anna, Lauren, Sarah and son, Trevor. He married his current wife Janet in Old Snowmass on June 11, 1983. Their son Brett was born in 1988. Brett works in property management in the Aspen area and lives in Missouri Heights with his wife Michelle.

David enjoyed watching baseball and cheering on the Colorado Rockies; he was also a dedicated Broncos fan. He was passionate about camping, hiking, mountain biking and bird watching. He knew all of the species of birds that frequented his many feeders. David was predeceased by his parents and leaves behind his wife Janet, his sons and their wives, 4 grandchildren, and his sisters Susie Hubbard, Laurie Dye, and brother Michael Boyle. A memorial service will be held at a future date and the family requests no donations or flowers be sent.