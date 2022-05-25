Obituary: Dawson Lee Chamberlain
March 29, 2009 – May 5, 2022
Dawson was born in Glenwood Springs to Tony and Hillary Chamberlain. He was diagnosed shortly after with quadriplegic Cerebral Palsy. Dawson passed away unexpectedly on May 5.
Dawson loved being around kids, especially his siblings, horseback riding on the ever faithful Persey, music, traveling with family, school, and all of his therapies. He loved attending mass and received Holy Communion and Confirmation. Dawson enjoyed an over-the-top Halloween costume and was an avid Shark Week fan.
Though his challenges were great, his spirit was strong and courageous. He got to have many experiences, including traveling to many states and national parks, horseback riding, skiing, visiting the ocean, a couple of plane trips, being a ring bearer twice, and especially trips to zoos, aquariums, and museums.
The lessons Dawson taught us were profound. We learned to really truly live with gratitude for each day, that small victories can be the most important, that there are in fact angels among us, and that love can do all things. We could not have made it through these last 13 years without the loving support of our family, friends, Dawson’s therapists, teachers, medical professionals, our parish, and the random acts of kindness from strangers.
Dawson is survived by his parents, sister Hazel, brother Finn, grandmas Debbie Smith, Jeanine King, and Mary Chamberlain; grandpa Darrell Chamberlain; godmother Suzy Mallory, and countless family, friends, and members of TEAM DAWSON. He was preceded in death by grandpas Mike King and Royal Smith.
A funeral mass will be held for Dawson on Saturday, June 4 at 1 pm at St Stephen Catholic Church. Please join us for a reception in the parish hall following mass. We will be wearing red (his favorite color) to celebrate his life.
Memorial contributions may be made to RIDE (coloradoride.org) or Mountain Valley Developmental Services (mtnvalley.org) for the invaluable services they provide.
Farnum Holt Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.
Your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure. You are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User