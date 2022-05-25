Obituary: Dawson Lee Chamberlain

Dawson Lee Chamberlain

Provided Photo

March 29, 2009 – May 5, 2022

Dawson was born in Glenwood Springs to Tony and Hillary Chamberlain. He was diagnosed shortly after with quadriplegic Cerebral Palsy. Dawson passed away unexpectedly on May 5.

Dawson loved being around kids, especially his siblings, horseback riding on the ever faithful Persey, music, traveling with family, school, and all of his therapies. He loved attending mass and received Holy Communion and Confirmation. Dawson enjoyed an over-the-top Halloween costume and was an avid Shark Week fan.

Though his challenges were great, his spirit was strong and courageous. He got to have many experiences, including traveling to many states and national parks, horseback riding, skiing, visiting the ocean, a couple of plane trips, being a ring bearer twice, and especially trips to zoos, aquariums, and museums.

The lessons Dawson taught us were profound. We learned to really truly live with gratitude for each day, that small victories can be the most important, that there are in fact angels among us, and that love can do all things. We could not have made it through these last 13 years without the loving support of our family, friends, Dawson’s therapists, teachers, medical professionals, our parish, and the random acts of kindness from strangers.

Dawson is survived by his parents, sister Hazel, brother Finn, grandmas Debbie Smith, Jeanine King, and Mary Chamberlain; grandpa Darrell Chamberlain; godmother Suzy Mallory, and countless family, friends, and members of TEAM DAWSON. He was preceded in death by grandpas Mike King and Royal Smith.

A funeral mass will be held for Dawson on Saturday, June 4 at 1 pm at St Stephen Catholic Church. Please join us for a reception in the parish hall following mass. We will be wearing red (his favorite color) to celebrate his life.

Memorial contributions may be made to RIDE (coloradoride.org) or Mountain Valley Developmental Services (mtnvalley.org) for the invaluable services they provide.

Farnum Holt Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.

Your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure. You are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure.